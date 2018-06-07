Nigerian-born British world boxing champion Anthony Joshua insists negotiations for the highly anticipated heavyweight clash between him and Deontay Wilder must be realistic as he waits to find out who his next opponent will be.

Joshua is yet to agree a fight with American Wilder and instead could face WBA mandatory challenger Alexander Povetkin later this year.

Joshua insists he is not growing impatient at the lengthy talks for the Wilder fight as he believes there is enough financial reward to satisfy all parties in a deal.

“It’s not frustrated, it’s just I’ve spoken about it, I’ve said my piece,” Joshua told Sky Sports.

He also responded to question on a potential deadline for the fight.

“No, I’m still training, but in terms of a three-month camp, we’ve got until the end of the month, but there’s still a few more weeks. It’s just the nitty gritty I think,” he declared.

“Everyone has seen the gold at the end of the rainbow, and everyone wants a piece. It’s not a problem, there’s enough in the pot for everyone to eat, but just be realistic and that’s all it is.”

Even if he defeats Wilder, the unbeaten 28-year-old admits he has plenty of options to consider in the future, including the returning Tyson Fury.

“There’s so many out there for me to box and I’ve been doing it back-to-back, so it’s no problem,” he said.

“Then when I beat Wilder, the next question is – when are you going to fight Fury? The questions will never stop, and I just keep on knocking them down.”