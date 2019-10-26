<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Anthony Joshua believes Dereck Chisora “can fight for a world title again”.

“Derek is consistent – if he listened to everyone he might have retired by now,” Joshua told Sky Sports.

“He’s got love for the game consistently – that’s what I respect about Derek. He can fight for a world title again.”

Chisora has once challenged for the heavyweight title, but was outpointed by Vitali Klitschko in 2011. However he is enjoying a career resurgence under the management of David Haye and, although he came up short in two competitive meetings with Dillian Whyte, he has spectacularly knocked out Carlos Takam and Artur Szpilka.

Hearn said about Chisora’s options if he wins tonight: “Massive. I really believe, because of the size of the show, because of the interest in that fight, the winner is going to go on.

“For Price, it could be a massive fight at Anfield next May. For Chisora, it could be a fight stateside. It really is absolutely everything on the line in that fight for both guys. Everybody is talking about it, no-one knows what’s going to happen, and the winner is going to be in a great spot.”