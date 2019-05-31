<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Anthony Joshua is not taking his opponent, Andy Ruiz Jr. lightly.

The Briton will on Saturday defend his IBF, WBA and WBO titles at New York’s Madison Square Garden against

Ruiz Jr., a mexican is looking to become the first Mexican heavyweight champion should he defeat Joshua.

“So I will take Andy deadly serious. I don’t overlook him at all. I respect him. I respect his whole team and I really respect the fact that he put his name on the dotted line to take this challenge, he told a news conference on Thirsday.”

Joshua, who has not lost a fight since turning professional had originally been scheduled to fight Jarrell Miller.

However the New York State Athletic Commission refused to sanction the fight after the American failed a drugs test.