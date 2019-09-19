<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Anthony Joshua has revealed that he had to ‘grieve’ after losing his heavyweight titles to Mexican Andy Ruiz Jr in a shock defeat in June.

The Briton who was the overwhelming favourite to win the bout surrendered his WBO, IBF and WBA and IBO belts to Ruiz after defeat in the seventh round having been knocked down four times.

The pair will do a rematch in Saudi Arabia on December 7 and Joshua insists the first loss of his career was just a ‘blip’.

”I think I had to grieve and ask myself all the questions you would expect,” Joshua told reporters.

“People say you lost I call it a blip.

“I can’t wait to get in there and fight him. Every time I have fought a champion I have risen to the occasion.”

Joshua also reveals he could change his approach in order to be more proactive at the start of fights.

“I need to start taking this approach to my fights where I’m a bit more lively.

“I know I’m capable of it. There is too much at stake.

“If I go in there where I’m switched on, a time like the Ruiz fight where I am so relaxed, that might be the difference.”