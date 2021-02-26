



Andy Ruiz Jr has stunned boxing fans by showing off his incredibly body transformation ahead of a potential return to the ring later this year.

The former unified world heavyweight champion has not been in action since losing his titles against Anthony Joshua back in December 2019.

After producing one of the greatest upsets of all time by dethroning Joshua at Madison Square Garden six months earlier, Ruiz piled on the pounds in the rematch – weighing in at an astonishing 284lbs – and was left to rue his excessive pre-fight “eating and partying” as Joshua comfortably outpointed him to reclaim his championships.





However, since parting company with former coach Manny Robles and joining forces with Eddy Reynoso, trainer of Canelo Alvarez, the Mexican-American has shed the pounds and completed an impressive body transformation.

In a video posted on his Instagram, Ruiz shows off his new slim physique before lifting his arm up in the air and flexing his bicep.

Ruiz piled on the pounds for his heavyweight rematch with Anthony Joshua in December 2019

But some boxing fans believe the angle has done him favours in the video, pointing out on Twitter that it could be a result of some crafty camera work.

One wrote: “I always look skinnier from that angle”.

Another put: “I’m sure he’s lost a lot of weight but that angle is ridiculous. Clearly sucking in the stomach and with the high angle.”