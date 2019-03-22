



Dubai-based Nigerian boxer Aliu Lasisi will defend his World Boxing Council (WBC) International Silver Super Flyweight title against Keyvin Francisco Lara of Nicaragua on the 5th of April, 2019 at the Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, UAE.

The 28 year old claimed the WBC International Silver Super Flyweight title when he defeated Mchanja Yohana of Tanzania by unanimous decision after 10 Rounds at the famous Bukom Boxing Arena, Accra, Ghana in December last year.

Lasisi will be looking forward to extend his record to 12 wins from 12 contests against Lara, a former world title challenger with record (26-3, 9 KOs).

The Lasisi vs Lara 12 rounds clash is one of the headline fights of the “Fight DXB Uncovered Show”, which will see 22 countries being represented, 22 exceptional professional boxers in 11 hotly anticipated fights.

The event is presented by Ahmed A. Seddiqi’s Round 10 Boxing Club in association with international boxing powerhouse MTK Global.

Also on the card, Ireland’s undefeated David Oliver Joyce (9-0-KO7) and Scot Stephen Tiffney (10-1-KO4) will clash for the WBO European Featherweight Title for the second title up for grabs.

2016 Olympic Gold Medalist and flyweight champion Shakhobidin Zoirov makes his eagerly awaited professional debut alongside another elite Uzbeki amateur talent in Hurshid Tojibaev.

Australia’s heavy-hitting youngster Mateo Tapia (9-0-KO5) is widely tipped for the world stage and takes on a graduation fight against India’s Gaganpreet Sharma (8-1-KO4), while London-based Saudi Arabian Zuhayr Al-Qahtani (5-0) continues his rise against another Indian in SK Saheb.

One man to have raced to prominence early in his time in the paid ranks is Kazakhstan’s Sultan Zaurbek (5-0-KO3), who faces China’s Yuancai Zhu – and there are other attractive international match-ups throughout a ground-breaking card.