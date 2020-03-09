<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





International Boxing Association (AIBA) Executive Committee member, Shelly Selowati Soejono, has called for unity within the governing body as it bids to work its way out of trouble.

The Indonesian spoke today at the AIBA Asian Continental Forum here, which gathered national governing bodies from across the continent.

Soejono, the secretary-general of the Indonesian Boxing Federation, praised the “hard work” being put in as AIBA faces a time of crisis.

The organisation was stripped of its Olympic status in June over issues including governance, finances, refereeing, and judging.

Debts and an uncertain future regarding the leadership also remain as lingering concerns.

“We have to be united, this is very important,” Soejono said.

“Please do not buy into individual personal interest or ambitions.

“Together, we are power.”

The Forum also heard from Prince Mohammed Abbas Bin Ali Bin Nayef, the President of the Jordan Boxing Association, and Anas Alotaiba, the President of the Asian Boxing Confederation.





Mohamed Moustahsane, the Interim President, led the event and took questions from the floor on various issues.

This included AIBA’s desire to increase dialogue with professional boxing and the organisation’s barring from the Asia-Oceania Olympic qualifier for Tokyo 2020, which is also taking place in Amman and is currently ongoing.

AIBA can have no official involvement in the event at Prince Hamzah Hall with an International Olympic Committee taskforce in charge instead.

Presentations were made on the work of AIBA’s Marketing and Reform Commissions.

However, AIBA Marketing Commission chairman Umar Kremlev was unable to attend due to illness.

The Russian had the idea of hosting a Forum on each continent to encourage dialogue between stakeholders.

A member of staff gave his presentation instead.

“With the interim leadership there is hopefully a better, more fruitful, future,” said Prince Mohammed.

“With more transparency and more benefits for our athletes.”