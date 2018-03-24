The President of the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control Rafiu Ladipo has said Nigeria-born British boxer Anthony Joshua will knock out Joseph Parker when the two undefeated heavyweight boxers clash in Cardiff for a unification bout on March 31.

Ladipo who was on ground when the Shagamu, Ogun State-born fighter defeated Carlos Takam last November insisted similar scenario wwould play out when the heavyweight champion face Parker who is from New Zealand.

“I am going to be in Cardiff once again to support Joshua,” Ladipo said in an interview. “I am confident that Joshua will be too much for his opponent. He proved himself in front of the capacity crowd in Cardiff against Takam and he will repeat that feat. I am going to see him after the fight, hopefully he will win. We need Joshua to come to Nigeria, maybe not to fight here, but to mentor all our boxers who will expectedly be energized to want to emulate him,” he said.

Meanwhile, Popular British heavyweight Frank Bruno has warned WBA, IBF and IBO world champion Joshua 20-0 (20) that he would have to perform in a controlled manner if he wants to defeat his WBO counterpart Joseph Parker 24-0 (18) when the two meet at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on March 31.

The 57-year-old Bruno, who locked horns with Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson twice in an illustrious career before retiring in 1996 with an admirable record of 40-5 (38), defeated Oliver McCall to claim the WBC heavyweight championship by unanimous decision in 1995.

Bruno said that the key to victory for the 28-year-old Joshua, who is coming off a 10th round TKO of Carlos Takam last October, is to play to his strengths against the Kiwi and not get dragged into a brawl.

“Anthony Joshua has got the size, the power and the skills, and Parker is a guy who comes to him all the time,” Bruno told Sky Sports.

“If Joshua moves around and uses his reach and his power, he should make it easier for himself. Joshua has a lot of skill, a lot of size, a lot of power. If he just relaxes and allows Parker to come in, it is as simple as that. If he is going to get macho and start wanting to tear up with him, then Parker is a very dangerous guy, very fit – he is on you all the time.”

The 26-year-old Parker will be fighting in the United Kingdom for the second time in a row. Last September he defeated Hughie Fury on points at Manchester Arena to successfully retain his title for the second time.