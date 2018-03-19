Jose Ramirez claimed the vacant World Boxing council super lightweight world title on Saturday with a 12-round unanimous decision over fellow American Amir Imam, AFP reports.

Ramirez, a 2012 Olympian, remained unbeaten, taking his record to 22-0 with 16 wins inside the distance as he captured the title vacated by Terence Crawford when he moved up to welterweight.

“Man, it’s a dream come true,” said California’s Ramirez, who gained the decision by scores of 115-113, 117-111 and 120-108 – the last not reflecting the back and forth action on display at the Hulu theater inside Madison Square Garden.

But Ramirez was clearly in control in the latter rounds, hurting Imam with a right in the 10th. Imam’s right eye was swelling shut in the 11th, and Ramirez came out firing in the 12th, although the knockout eluded him.