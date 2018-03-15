Head Coach of Nigeria Boxing Federation (NBF), Tony Konyegwachi, named eight boxers to represent the Nigeria at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

This year’s Commonwealth Games is scheduled to be staged from April 4 to April 15 2018

Konyegwachi told newsman that the boxers need exposure before the games proper adding that the boxers have been in camp for two months and three weeks and they will be ready to return with atleast two gold medals to Nigeria.

The Federation announced eight boxers made up of four males and four females to represent the country in Gold Coast.

The male weight category will feature Nigeria Police’s Sikiru Fatai (56kg), Ogun state Soyoye Kazeem (60kg), Nigeria Army’s Paris Umeh (69kg) and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Lukmon Lawal (81kg).

While the female boxers are Ayisat Oriyomi (51kg), Itunu Oriola (69kg) both from Lagos, Nigeria Army’s Yetunde Odunuga (60kg), and Millicent Agboegbulem (75kg) from Delta.

The Nigerian boxing contingent will be on a training tour to Australia as they make final preparation for the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia.