Deontay Wilder, World Boxing Council heavyweight champion, has boasted that he will knock Anthony Joshua.

The American, who is unbeaten in 40 fights, floored Luis Ortiz via knock out on Saturday. He has knocked out every boxer to have ever faced him.

In an interview with talkSport, Wilder said he will be too strong for Joshua when they eventually meet.

“And not only do I win, but I knock him out,” said the boxer popularly called the ‘Bronze Bomber’.

“I’m going to take the baddest man in the division. It’s just like going to prison when you want to find the toughest man in there to show to get him to go at you.

“You got to let him know in the prison – I come in peace. But, if you break this peace, I will show you when I come in the division and get the toughest man in the division.

“This is the fight, the biggest fight of our lives, the biggest fight of this history. It’s going to happen, all they got to do is make the fight. It’s short and simple.”

Before a unification fight between Joshua and Wilder can become a reality, the Briton must first face Joseph Parker, WBO heavyweight champion, on March 31 in Cardiff, Ireland.

Commenting on the fight, Wilder said to Joshua: “Good luck on March 31, hope you prevail.

“Let’s give the world what they have been waiting for. Let’s give the world an epic fight, one that’s going to be in the history books for years and years to come.

“One that the next generation and the next generation will be talking about because it was just that great – something that can live on forever.”