Former World Heavyweight Boxing champion, Evander Holyfield, has advised Anthony Joshua, the current International Boxing Federation (IBF), World Boxing Association (WBA) and International Boxing Organisation (IBO) heavyweight champion and Deontay Wilder, the current World Boxing Council heavyweight title holder to agree to a fight while the money is there.

Both Joshua and Wilder have been engulfed in war of words in the media, but are yet to agree to a unification fight.

Joshua will take on Joseph Parker on March 31 in his 21st bout and Holyfield says there are no guarantees, Joshua unbeaten in 20 bouts, will beat the New Zealander who is the current World Boxing Organization (WBO) champion.

The 55 year old believes if Joshua beat Parker, then the mega bout against Wilder must happen as soon as possible.

“I don’t know if Joshua is going to beat Parker,” Holyfield told BBC Sport.

“All three of them have got the mindset and all three are youngish too.

“If Joshua wins [against Parker], I think he and Wilder can both make about $250million so why not make the money while the money’s there?

“In being a great fighter you make money because you have proven to the people you are the best out there.”