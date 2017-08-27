Floyd Mayweather said he is not going to fight again after winning his 50th professional bout against Irishman Conor McGregor in Las Vegas Saturday night.

‘This was my last fight. I chose the right dance partner’, he said after stopping the Irishman in the 10th round.

“He is a tough competitor and we gave them what the fans wanted to see – I owed them for the Manny Pacquiao fight.

“He [McGregor] was a lot better than I thought. He was a tough competitor, but I was the better man. Our game plan was to take our time, let him shoot his heavy shots and take him out at the end.

“In the MMA, he fights 25 minutes really hard, and after 25 minutes he starts to slow down. I guaranteed everybody this would not go the distance. Boxing’s reputation was on the line.”

On his record of 50-0, beating Rocky Marciano’s 49-0, Mayweather added: “Rocky Marciano is a legend and I look forward to going into the hall of fame one day.

“This was my last fight tonight, for sure. I chose the right dance partner. Conor McGregor, you are a hell of a champion.”

“I took the early rounds pretty handy, he adjusted. He’s composed – not that fast or powerful, but boy is he composed and he was making me throw.

“Fair play to him, what a career he’s had. I thought it was a little early with the stoppage. I would have liked to have hit the floor, he (the referee) should have let me keep going. I was just a little fatigued. He was a lot more composed under the shots – that’s what 50 professional fights will give you.

“I’ve been strangled on live TV and came back, so I would have liked him to have let it go. It was some buzz. I thought we were close. It was fatigue. The referee could have let it keep going, let the man put me down.

“No one is taking these kind of risks. I’ll take it on the chin, it’s another day for me.”