Alex Ruud Ekhorowa, Germany-based Nigerian international boxing champion, says he will pummel his opponent, Ali Muhammed of Lebanon, in their March 24 encounter in Benin, Edo.

Ekhorowa, who currently holds the Universal Board Organisation Lightweight Belt, will square up with the Lebanese for the Global Boxing Federation Lightweight Belt.

The pugilist told the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Benin: “I will shut the boastful Lebanese’s mouth up in front of my teeming fans here in Benin on March 24, to win the GBF belt”.

He added: “The win will qualify me for a contention for the International Boxing Federation title in Germany later in the year.

“I will so punish Muhammed to please my fans, especially my revered Oba Ewaure, and my champion Governor Godwin Obaseki.

“I decided to bring the fight here in Nigeria, Benin City my home town, as a honour to my teeming fans and supporters, especially my Oba and the governor.”

The pugilist said he remained grateful to the duo for their show of support and encouragement ahead of his fight with Muhammed.

Ekhorowa said: “The governor has particularly pledged to provide me with state-of-the art boxing training equipment for the fight.

“Both the Oba and the governor have also been tireless in their efforts at ensuring that Edo youths become self-respecting persons in society through their actions and campaigns for them to shun vices inimical to themselves and society.

“We have lots of budding talents in this state and all they require is such little encouragement and incentive to excel in life.

“I was given the same opportunity in 1992; I grabbed it, and turned professional in 1995.

“Today, I also have started to encourage others in my own small little way.”

According to him, he has three young boxers in his stable, which he has secured licences for, and will be having exhibition fights on the same night.

He said: “One of them, Stevenson Ugbogbo, will be having an international bout on the same night, March 24, at the indoor hall of Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

“All these have been possible through the support of the Nigerian Boxing Board of Control, which wants the best for us.’’