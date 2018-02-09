Remi Aboderin, Secretary, Nigeria Boxing Board of Control (NBB of C), on Friday assured boxing fans that the year would witness exciting moments as three promotional events were set to hold.

According to Aboderin, the boxing championships are authorised by NBB of C and will witness the best of Nigeria’s finest promotional boxers who are seeking glory at the processional level.

He told newsmen in Lagos that preparations were underway to organise three successful championships in March.

“We have a wonderful time in 2017 where Gotv Boxing Night was the hallmark of the vents that brought out the best boxers in Nigeria.

“They gave opportunity for boxers to smile to the bank with the Mojisola Ogunsanya award for best boxers of the night which attracted good money that runs into millions.

“This year we are waiting for any signal from them and we know they will get to us when they put all the modalities to see that boxers get the opportunity to fight,’’ Aboderin said.

The secretary said that as they await the organisers of the Gotv boxing night, there would be a six bout championship fights put together by Mansar’s Promotions to hold at the Police College on March 11.

He said that Rafiu Ladipo, the President, NBB of C, would also stage another six bouts championship for amateur boxers who would be getting their first ever fights at the professional stage.

Aboderin added that on March 24, a former national champion, Alex Ekowah would stage another six bout championships in Benin City, Edo.

“We are working round the clock to see that our boxers are kept busy with fights that will give them the opportunity to upgrade their ranks.

“We want to do more for boxing, especially getting more international bouts, but lack of sponsorship by the corporate world and government is not helping to develop the sport and the youths.

“The likes of Lanre Durodola, a Heavyweight world boxing contender and Isaac Ekpo, a Super Middleweight boxing champion are flying the nation’s flag high at the world stage as they have continued to shine in their own rights.

“For us to have more boxers develop from the home-front, there is the need for sponsorship,’’ Aboderin added.