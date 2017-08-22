UFC superstar Conor McGregor is entering the last stages of his preparation for the biggest fight of his career so far against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

McGregor will step outside the octagon and into the boxing ring with one of the greatest fighters the sport has ever seen on Saturday night.

The Irishman will come to blows with the ”money man”, a former five-weight world champion, in front of a packed house at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The 26-year-old has repeatedly shrugged off the underdog tag promising to knock out his opponent in the first two rounds.

Floyd Mayweather has said he has done his homework on mixed martial artist Conor McGregor and promised their multi-million dollar fight in Las Vegas on August 26 will not go the distance.

Both fighters have now tipped a knockout finish to the hotly-anticipated bout between arguably one of the greatest boxers of all time and the explosive UFC champion.

“I think we both owe the fans, as well as the public, everyone that’s tuning in, I think that we both should give them excitement,” Mayweather told reporters at a media conference at his gym in Las Vegas.