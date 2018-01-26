Deontay Wilder has issued a warning to rival Anthony Joshua that he would be reluctant to leave America for their potential super fight, according to Daily Mail.

The WBC world champion spoke with the media as he attended Showtime’s Championship Boxing Event on Wednesday evening.

Despite the pair’s verbal melee being put on temporary mute with both facing opponents in March, they still look on a collision course for a summer showdown if they can get past their respective challengers.

Wilder has given Luis Ortiz a second-crack at his WBC strap after the Cuban failed a drug tests the first time around while Joshua, who holds the IBF and WBA world titles, will face the WBO king Joseph Parker in a historic unification clash in Cardiff on March 31.

However, speaking at Showtime’s annual event, the unbeaten American took the opportunity to reignite talks of fighting Joshua.

“He’s talking about the percentages in England and stuff like that. Bro, 70,000 people may look good in a small country, but you are not getting the money like you are over here just compared to 20,000,”Wilder said.

“You make your money here in America. The mega boxing is here in America, it always will be no matter what they are doing over there.”

While there is a semblance of truth to that, boxing in Britain is undeniably booming, too. But the 32-year-old from Alabama, who has knocked out 38 of his 39 opponents, has predicted a chilling end to that rise by knocking down its patron.

‘Once I knock him (Joshua) out, all of that over there is going to go down and it will be no more,” Wilder added.

“So choose your battles wisely, choose your places wisely. Where ever he feels like it is going to be comfortable for him, if he has the courage to beat me then so be it, I’ll be there, I’ll be waiting.”