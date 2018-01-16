World Boxing Organization (WBO) heavyweight world champion Joseph Parker believes Anthony Joshua is afraid ahead of their world title unification clash on March 31st at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff.

New Zealander Parker feels that facing Nigerian-born Briton Joshua, who holds the International Boxing Federation (IBF), World Boxing Association (WBA) and International Boxing Organisation (IBO) heavyweight titles, would be just a ceremony.

“I think Joshua has been rattled [by the build-up],” Parker told ESPN.

“I would just like to say this. It is part of the sport. It is part of the game. I think we did [get under his skin]. It is not only myself to be honest.

“My team came up with the ideas and how to approach Joshua and his team. I guess it was my team that got under his skin but I fronted that.”

Joshua, 28, has recorded 20 consecutive knockouts in his impressive boxing career.