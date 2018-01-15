WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker has labeled WBA, IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua as the “King of Steroids” in advance of their March 31 clash at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

“They call me the king of pies, but I call him the king of steroids,” Parker told the Radio Sport Breakfast.

He added: “Who knows? If you’re that big and that muscley, there’s something wrong. I have heard the word, I have looked at him and I have seen. He has been very close with Klitschko… he has been a reigning champion for a long time. So I don’t know… it may be true, or maybe not.

“I don’t know how he’ll respond… he may be angry or upset at what we’ve been saying. It’s part of the game. I am not accusing him of using steroids, but I am saying it is a possibility. There are a lot of ways you can dodge drug testing.”