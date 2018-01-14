Anthony Joshua will fight Joseph Parker in a heavyweight unification bout on March 31 at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff.

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn tied up the final details with Parker’s promoter David Higgins over the weekend.

The bout will see the pair contest for the WBA Super, IBF and WBO titles.

After 20 straight victories, all by knockout, Joshua hopes to take another step towards becoming the undisputed world heavyweight champion.

The 29-year-old said his team settled for Parker because negotiations with WBC champion, Deontay Wilder, have proved too difficult.

“I like to fight, that’s the main objective, and it’s showing I’m never shy of a competition,” Joshua said.

“He’s a respectable competitor, he is the WBO heavyweight champion of the world, so it’s like one step closer to adding a strap to my legacy.

“That’s what makes it exciting.”

Parker will fight Joshua at the Principality Stadium where he beat Carlos Takam in October 2017.