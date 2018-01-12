Anthony Joshua’s world heavyweight unification fight against Joseph Parker of New Zealand is set to be confirmed in the next 24 hours.

Joshua, 28, holds the International Boxing Federation (IBF) and World Boxing Association (WBA) belts, while Parker,25, who will arrive in London this week, is the World Boxing Organization (WBO) champion.

According to reports, the contest will take place on 31 March, at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

Parker’s representative, David Higgins, has been in the United Kingdom since Monday to conclude negotiations, and a news conference is expected next week.

The contract is expected to be signed and a statement will then be released by the fighters’ respective promoters, Matchroom Boxing and Duco Events.

During lengthy talks towards the end of last year, the main stumbling block had been the splitting of proceeds – but agreement was reached and Parker will earn between 30-35%.

Joshua defended his two titles against Cameroon-born French boxer Carlos Takam on 29 October at the Principality Stadium, securing a knockout win.