A total of 32 boxers drawn from eight weight categories have been invited for camping towards next year’s Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Sixteen women boxers listed include Ifeoma Anthony, Ayisat Oriyomi, Caroline Linus, Abasi Ama Moses, Tomiwa Sadiku, Yetunde Odunuga, Abibat Ismail Tijani, Oben Blessing, Bola Shogbemu, Rafiat Yaya, Oriola Itunu, Olamide Oluwamuyide, Jacinta U., Adejumola Toyin and Millicent Umu.

In the men’s category, the 16 boxers invited are Abayomi Rotimi, Sanusi Abiodun, Sikiru Fatai, Henry Effiong, Oluremi Adedokun, Kazeem Soyoye, Ibraheem Aliu, Paul Patrick, Aminu Lawal, Adegoke Oyekeyede, Shogbamu Waheed, Osita Umeh, Sango Muritala, Lukman Lawal, Dimeji Salami and Idowu Rasheed.

The invited athletes were based on merit following their performances at the just conclude two-day National Open Championship and Australia 2018 Commonwealth Games trails held at the Brai Ayonote Boxing Gym, National Stadium, Surulere Lagos.

According to the Nigeria Boxing Federation Secretary General, Ademisoro Oluwasegun Bode, camping would resume on December 17, as they would remain there until their departure to the Games.