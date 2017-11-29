- Advertisement -

The boxing tournament organised by the Enugu State Boxing Association (ESBA) and earlier billed for Nov. 23 to Nov. 25 will now hold from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10.

ESBA’s Head Coach, Blaise Ude, told newsmen on Wednesday in Enugu that the postponement was due to circumstances beyond the association’s control.

“There are lots of competitions going on at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu.

“But the December date is very certain and the competition will hold unfailingly,’’the coach said.

Ude added that many individuals had showed interest in sponsoring the tourney to make it colourful, even though he did not disclose their identity.

He said many boxers from states like Abia and Ebonyi have expressed interest in participating in the tournament, alongside those from Enugu State who are currently training.

The coach assured that the champions in the different categories of the tourney would be rewarded handsomely.

He added that the door would still be open till Dec. 8 for interested boxers to register.

Ude said the event’s organisers have however decided to reduce the weight categories for both boys and girls.

He listed the categories as Super Heavyweight, Heavyweight, Light Heavyweight, Middleweight and Welterweight.

“This tourney, as I said before, is to discover talents who will represent the state in National Sports Festivals, the 2018 national boxing league and international competitions,’’ Ude added.