- Advertisement -

Zolani Tete took just 11 seconds to record the fastest knockout in world championship fight history in Belfast on Saturday night.

The South African etched his name into the record books when he flattened countryman Siboniso Gonya with his first punch to retain his World Boxing Organisation bantamweight crown.

Tete floored his opponent with a devastating right hook after just five seconds and the referee stopped the contest officially just six seconds later when it became clear Gonya was out cold.

- Advertisement -

It is the fastest knockout in a world championship bout, eclipsing the record held by WBO superbantamweight champion Daniel Jimenez who stopped Harald Geier in 17 seconds in 1994.

“I’ve been preparing so hard for this fight,” Tete told the BoxNation television channel. “I knew Gonya wasn’t going to last.”

Promoter Frank Warren added: “He was gone before he hit the canvas. Tete is something special.”

On the same card, local hero Jamie Conlan failed in his attempt to win a world title when the Northern Irishman was stopped in the sixth round by Filipino International Boxing Federation super flyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas in a one-sided contest.