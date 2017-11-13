- Advertisement -

Barry Hearn believes Anthony Joshua can fulfil his dream of becoming the first billionaire boxer by 2025, according to Daily Mail.

The IBF and WBA world heavyweight champion has boasted an undefeated record in his 20 professional fights–his latest victory coming over Carlos Takam in Cardiff – and Hearn believes this will be a key element of Joshua’s potential.

According to The Sun, Matchroom boss Hearn, who promotes Joshua’s fights, said, “Anthony is well on the way to achieving his target but he’ll have to stay undefeated for 10 years to do it, and he is already two years into that.

“Joshua’s aim – which some people thought was a bit tongue-in-cheek when he said it – is definitely doable as long as he gets the right kind of financial planning.’

It is estimated that Joshua has already raked in around £50m, including sponsorship, with Sportsmail reporting in the past that ‘being a millionaire is good, but you have to set your sights higher.’

His ambitions, followed by success, have propelled Joshua to the top of the heavyweight division, with fellow juggernauts falling over each other to challenge the former Olympic champion.

Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury and Joseph Parker have all voiced there desires for a crack at 28-year-old Joshua, with Wilder – WBC heavyweight champion – the most eager for a showdown.

However, according to the Mirror, former WBC heavyweight title holder Frank Bruno believes, despite Wilder looking the most likely next opponent for Joshua, the Brit will have few problems dispatching the American should he continue on his current path.

“Anthony is a very serious guy who trains hard and lives his life the right way,” Bruno said. “If he continues to do that he can go and beat Deontay.

“But Wilder is a very dangerous opponent. He is unpredictable and has incredible power so Anthony will definitely have to be at his very best to come out on top.”

Bruno, who endured 45 professional fights with just five defeats, felt a showdown with Fury, should he get himself back into shape, would be a much greater spectacle and would ‘cause all-sorts of problems’.

“I think everyone, myself included, would love to see Anthony Joshua against Tyson Fury,” he added. “It would be the biggest fight for many, many years in this country.

“A fully fit Tyson Fury would give Anthony all-sorts of problems.”