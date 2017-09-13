World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua continues to be the biggest draw in international boxing history.

Joshua, who is going into his 20th fight in the heavyweight category, has set another record.

70,000 tickets have already been sold as Joshua seeks to extend his unbeaten run against Kubrat Pulev.

The much-anticipated fight has broken the previous crowd record of 63,000 for an indoor fight when Muhammad Ali fought Leon Spinks at the New Orleans Superdome, US, in September 1978.

- Advertisement -

“It was another incredible day at the box office for Anthony Joshua as he continues to cement his place as the biggest draw in World boxing,” promoter Eddie Hearn told matchroomboxing.com.

“The support he receives from the British public is incredible and has been an integral part of his success – the fans will be in for a great night on October 28 and we thank them all for their support.”

Anthony Joshua has fought 19 times, winning all by knockout.

The upcoming fight has become the fastest selling sporting show at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.