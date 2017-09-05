Bulgarian pugilist Kubrat Pulev says Anthony Joshua stands no chance against him when he defends his IBF, WBA and IBO heavyweight titles on October 28 at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.‎

Pulev, 35, has won his last five bouts against Dereck Chisora, Samuel Peter, Kevin Johnson, Maurice Harris and George Arias and last lost a fight in 2014 against Klitschko ((25-1, 13 KOs).

He holds a 25 bout winning record with 13 knockouts.

In a Facebook message on Tuesday confirming the bout, Pulev praised the heroics of the British heavyweight boxer whose style saw him win all 19 of his professional bouts but adds that Joshua won’t be spared when they meet in the ring.

“Anthony Joshua is a great and dangerous rival. But his style fits perfectly on mine”‎ Pulev states in his Facebook post.

“Boxing styles dictate the meeting between them. In this battle there won’t be much hugs, there will be strong boxing.

“My preparations are very intense for the short time I have. I’ll be completely ready when I get in the ring. So he doesn’t stand a chance against me.”

Meanwhile, Joshua also uploaded a video confirming the bout on his social media accounts.

He says in the video: “October 28, I’ll be defending my IBF, WBA and IBO heavyweight championship of the world against a fighter called Kubrat Pulev.

“He’s game, he’s ready and it’s been a long time coming. Thanks for your support over the years. I can’t wait to get back into the ring and perform.”