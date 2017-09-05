World heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, will take on Bulgarian boxer, Kubrat Pulev, for the IBF title on October 28.

Joshua, who also holds the WBA and IBO titles, has been told he must face IBF mandatory challenger Pulev before December 2, or risk being stripped of that belt.

The 27-year-old remains undefeated in 19 fights. He had been due to face Wladimir Klitschko in a rematch of their April bout, which Joshua won with an 11th-round knockout, but Klitschko has since announced his retirement.

- Advertisement -

He will now take on Pulev, 36, who has expressed his confidence ahead of the bout next month.

“Anthony Joshua is a great and dangerous rival, but his style fits perfectly with mine.

“In boxing, the boxers’ styles dictate the match and there’ll be not many hugs, there will be a heavy boxing.

“My preparations go very intensely because of the short time I have, and I will be perfectly ready when I get into the ring so that he has no chance against me,” Pulev wrote on his page in Facebook on Monday.