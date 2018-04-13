Yetunde Odunuga of Nigeria lost to Paige Murney of England in the semi-final of the women’s lightweight class in the boxing event of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games on Friday.
Murney was awarded the fight via points decision, winning it 4-1.
The English boxer dominated the first round 10-9, 10-9, 10-9, 10-9, 10-9.
Odunuga gave a good fight in the second round but Paige edged it 10-9, 10-9, 9-10, 10-9, 9-10.
And in the third and final round, Odunuga came out tops with a score of 9-10, 9-10, 9-10, 10-9, 10-9.
Despite her defeat to Paige, Odunuga has now won a bronze medal for Team Nigeria.
Later on Friday, another Nigerian women boxer Milicent Agboegbulem will hope to pick a final ticket when she squares up against Caitlin Parker of Australia in the middleweight category.