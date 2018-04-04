Anthony Joshua has been dared to fight in America by Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller, who has taunted “he’s not as powerful as he thinks”.

Joshua has long been linked with a Stateside debut although, moments after beating Joseph Parker at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday to unify the IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight belts, he claimed, “We’re staying right here.”

Unbeaten New York contender Miller has mocked those words and invited Joshua to box in his home city this summer.

“Hell yeah, I will welcome him to New York. We can make the fight happen,” Miller told Skysports.

“He is definitely taking (American fighters) lightly because he had a good experience with Charles Martin.

“It’s hilarious. Who have I fought to earn a title shot? Who did AJ fight to earn a title shot? Hilarious.”

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn indicated that Miller was a future option last month, telling Skysports, “Jarrell Miller is a real possibility.

“He’s a threat. He’s got a great engine, he’s got great work-rate as well and he’s confident that he beats Joshua.

“We feel like we need to go out and make a defence in the US.”

Miller is ranked No 3 by the IBF, WBA and WBO – the belts that Joshua now holds – but must first aim to stay unbeaten in his 22nd fight, against Johann Duhaupas, this month.