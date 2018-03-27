Anthony Joshua is not underrating Joseph Parker has both pugilists get set for Saturday’s bout.

On Tuesday the Nigerian undefeated heavyweight was confident of himself to deliver the knockout blow claiming he is preparing for a 12-round fight against his opponent who also holds undefeated record going into the match.

Though each round would last for three minutes, take away the intermittent break, Joshua said would made his opponent to kiss the canvas without unnecessary delay.

‘Every fight has been a learning fight and every camp has been a learning camp,’ he added. ‘I have learned I shouldn’t use camp to get fit. I have used this training camp to work solely on my technique and ability rather than to get fit.

‘For a long time I had to rely on my strengths but over the 10 years I have improved my mental toughness. I am looking forward to the challenge, ‘ Joshua said.

Joshua last stepped into the ring when he defeated Carlos Takam at the same Cardiff venue last October, following the blockbuster against Klitschko in April which earned him the IBO and WBA belts.

Parker, meanwhile, who last beat Hughie Fury in New Zealand to retain his WBO strap, looked assured and beamed with his own air of confidence during Wednesday’s exchange.

Following a spiky back-and-forth between the respective promoters, Eddie Hearn and David Higgins, in which the latter challenged Joshua’s man to keep quiet, Parker claimed the belts would be leaving these shores after Saturday’s encounter.

‘I am not here to put on a show, I want to bring those belts back, said the New Zealander. ‘He’s at his best, I am at my best. There’s no excuses.

‘Whoever wins is the best man on the day. I have a lot of supporters and my family are here, I am going to beat him. I haven’t decided how yet but I am going to beat him – 100 per cent. These belts are mine.’

Joshua and Parker are tough and deadly, the duo would go toe-to-toe at the Principality Stadium in a bid to unify the division.

Recall that the 28-year-old Watford bruiser revealed that he has not stopped his build-up to these huge fights.

‘I don’t want to lose,’ said Joshua. ‘The fear of losing is that unless I take care of my business nobody is going to want to interview me.

‘So I have to make sure to stay focused on the job at task. That is the fear of losing because it keeps me motivated.

‘One minute you’re the man and the next you’re not. So you have two sides to it. I am definitely preparing for a 12-round fight. Let’s say if I have £20 in my pocket then I would put it on myself to knock Joseph Parker out.’