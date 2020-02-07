<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>





Africa and Commonwealth wrestling champion in the 68kg category Blessing Oborududu has stated her readiness for a successful title defence after the Nigerian wrestling contingent landed in Algiers on Thursday for the Africa wrestling championship.





Oborududu who currently holds the title of been undisputed African champion after back to back successful defence told www.brila.net that she isn’t ready to let go and hope to retain her Gold again by the special grace of God.

“By the special grace of God I will maintain my title in the Africa championship. Every dream of a wrestler going to a tournament is going there to win a Gold. So I pray that God grant my heart desire for me which is to win Gold again.