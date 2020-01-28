<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Africa champion and new world number 3 in the 68kg women wrestling category Blessing Oborududu has promised to maintain her continental dominance ahead of next month’s Africa wrestling championship in Algeria after the Nigeria Wrestling Federation released the list of wrestlers that will be representing Nigeria yesterday.





Oborududu who recently got a career high ranking of been number 3 in the world in a chat with www.brila.net disclosed been highly motivated to maintain her dominance and expressed her target of winning Gold at the Africa wrestling championship in Algiers slated for the 3rd to the 9th of February 2020.

“Normally I do train and that training is continuous so by the special grace of God I will maintain my title in the African championship. Though we are not in the camp but we’re still training individually because that is one thing that keeps us going in wrestling and that Gold medal will not pass me by.”