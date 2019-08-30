<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Africa women champion in the 68kg wrestling Blessing Oborududu has expressed joy at winning another Gold medal to further extend her supremacy as Africa’s undisputed champion in her category.

Oborududu speaking in a chat with newsmen was grateful to God for a cruising win hitting Gold without dropping any point.

The win means she now holds the Africa champions Gold, Africa games Gold, Commonwealth games Gold and National champion in her category.

“All glory to God Almighty for a wonderful day like this and for giving me a Gold medal at the 12th All Africa Games in Morocco not even dropping a point. I feel extremely excited.”