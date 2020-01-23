<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nine-time African champion Blessing Oborududu has moved up to a career high as the world number three in the women’s 68kg after her bronze medal feat at the just concluded Matteo Pellicone Ranking Series tournament in Rome, Italy.

Also, Commonwealth champion and a gold medalist at the Italy’s ranking series, Odunayo Adekuoroye reclaimed her place as world number two place in the women’s 57kg in the latest ranking released by the United World Wrestling (UWW).

Oborududu garnered 30 points to jump four places from 7th to 3rd place in the world rating.

The 68kg class is dominated by American and world champion Tamyra Mensah who has 74points while the number two spot is occupied by Sweden’s Anna Fransson, who has 40 points.

With 43 points, Adekuoroye is behind Japanese world number one Risako Kawai who has 60 points. In third place is former world champion Ningning Rong of China, who has 40pts.





President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF), Daniel Igali, who served as their coach in Rome, stated that participating at the Ranking Series tournament has yielded the expected results.

“The main aim of going to the (Matteo) Pellicone Ranking Series tournament was to improve our rankings at the world and have our athletes highly seeded at the top 4 in the Olympics. And everything has gone according to plan,” he said.

“We have the African Championships next month, which is also a ranking tournament that carries about 18 points for gold. So, if Adekuoroye and Blessing (Oborududu) win, I think they can’t do worse than number two in the rankings, it could even get higher,” Igali said.

If both wrestlers maintain their current positions, it will earn them favourable draws at this year’s Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.