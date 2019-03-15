



The board of the Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN) has commended the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) for giving employment to badminton players who are doing the country proud.

BFN President Francis Orbih during a courtesy call to the Corp Marshall of FRSC also expressed appreciation for the synergy between the FRSC and the BFN.

Over the years, the FRSC has recruited players like Ibrahim Adamu, Gideon Babalola and Isaac Ogbole, while the most recent one’s given employment include Anu Opeyori, Deborah Ukeh who are Men and Women National number One and two respectively as well as Aminat Ilori.

In his remarks, Orbih stated: “we’re indeed very grateful for what FRSC has done for badminton over the years”.

“If you don’t have gainful employment it is always a big challenge after the players active years. So, it is very important we show appreciation when certain things are done for us and our players,” Orbih added.

Orbih hinted that Nigeria would be playing host to other African countries at the All African Senior badminton Championship in Nigeria next month. The event which will be happening in Nigeria for the first time in 19 years will be staged in the city of Port Harcourt starting from April the 22 to 28.

The championship which is badminton’s flagship event in Africa, has been given a status of an Olympic qualifier.

Meanwhile, the Corps Commander, Manpower Development, Charles Aborchi who received the BFN on behalf of the Corps Marshal thanked the BFN President for his remarks, even as he promised that the FRSC will continue to feature in every sporting event in its bid to contribute to the growth of sports in the country.

He stressed that all the request made during the visit would be addressed and looked into so as to sustain the good partnership with the federation.