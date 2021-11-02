Beijing Olympics: IOC set to hold final coordination commission meeting

International Olympic Committee (IOC) Coordination Commission for Beijing 2022 is set to conduct its final set of meetings with organisers and last remote inspection of preparations for the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games prior to the Opening Ceremony.

The sixth and final Beijing 2022 Coordination Commission meeting will be held virtually tomorrow, with the Winter Olympics due to open on February 4.

It will take place less than a week after Beijing 2022 marked 100 days to go to the event by holding a concert and unveiling the Winter Olympic and Paralympic medal designs.

COVID-19 countermeasures are likely to be on the agenda at the meeting of the Commission, chaired by former IOC vice-president Juan Antonio Samaranch, with Beijing 2022 organisers.

The first edition of the playbook – the strict rules all Olympic participants must adhere to during the Games – was published last week, with the second version due in December.

Athletes, officials and media who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 will be forced to undergo a mandatory 21-day quarantine as part of a “closed-loop” system that will be in operation at the Games.

Overseas fans have been banned but domestic spectators are set to be permitted inside Beijing 2022 venues.

The topic is set to be discussed during the Coordination Commission meeting.

Samaranch last week insisted there would be “flexibility” when it came to venue capacity and urged full compliance with the rules.

Recent test events, adapted from the usual format before an Olympics because of the COVID-19 pandemic, are also set to feature at the meeting, along with concerns regarding the lack of flights into China as a result of the global health crisis.

Beijing 2022 has promised a “simple and safe” Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

The build-up to the Games has been dominated by criticism over China’s human rights record and calls for the country to be stripped of the Games.

The Winter Olympics are scheduled to run from February 4 to 20, with the Paralympics due to follow between March 4 and 13.