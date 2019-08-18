<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria men and women teams have qualified for the quarterfinals of the Beach Volleyball event at the ongoing African Games in Rabat, Morocco.

Nigeria men’s team beat Egypt 2-1 (21-15, 13-21, 15-13) while the women’s team defeated Gambia 2-0 (21-12, 21-9) to book sports in their respective quarterfinals.

Nigeria women’s team will face Kenya on Tuesday in the quarterfinals after losing 2-1 (21-13, 22-24, 15-12) in the group stages.

The men’s team will face South Africa in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

The head coach of the Nigeria beach volleyball teams, Kayode Ajilore said the team has crossed the first stage which is to qualify for the quarterfinals.

Ajilore said the team will work on the lapses noticed in some of the matches played and will not occur in subsequent matches.

He said; “I am excited that the teams has crossed the first hurdle by moving to the quarterfinals. The teams are working so hard to correct minor errors noticed and I want to assure Nigerians that we are determined to make the nation proud”.

Women’s Quarterfinal matches:

Egypt v Rwanda, Namibia v Mauritius, Kenya v Nigeria and Mozambique v Morocco

Men’s Quarterfinals matches:

South Africa v Nigeria, Angola v Morocco, Rwanda v Ghana and Gambia v Mozambique