



Victor Oladipo reportedly turned down a two-year, $45.2 million contract offer from the Houston Rockets.

The Houston Rockets are currently situated towards the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

They moved on from Russell Westbrook prior to the start of the season, traded James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets and recently released big-name center DeMarcus Cousins.

That has Rockets fans wondering what the organization’s plans are for Victor Oladipo, who came to Houston in the Harden deal.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Rockets recently offered Oladipo a two-year, $45.2 million max contract extension, which is the most the team is allowed to give a player prior to free agency under the Collective Bargaining Agreement. Oladipo declined said offer





Wojnarowski’s sources informed him that Oladipo is seeking a long-term contract. While many instantly believed that this meant he will walk to the open market instead of signing with the Rockets, that may not be the case.

According to ESPN NBA front office insider Bobby Marks, the Rockets can only offer the two-year, $45.2 million contract right now because of a six-month restriction following his trade from Indiana.

Prior to the start of free agency, the Rockets could offer Oladipo a four-year, $113 million contract extension. Once free agency begins, Houston can offer him a four-year deal worth $151 million or a five-year pact for $195 million.