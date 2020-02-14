<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigeria’s D’Tigress and Butler Bulldog women basketball club Guard Upe Atosu has stated that Nigeria will shock the world at this year’s Olympic games in the women’s basketball event on the strength of the team’s showing at the recently concluded Olympic qualifying tournament which also indicated progress made by the team with an improved FIBA world ranking.

Atosu speaking with newsmen expressed delight at Nigeria’s return to the Olympics basketball women event after missing back to back edition of the games.





She also commended the her colleagues for getting the job done and stressed that the improved ranking is an indication of the potential of the team and how much shock they will cause at the Olympics proper.

“I’m super excited for these girls you know they’ve been committed, determined, they’ve been hard working and it has actually paid off. It has been a long time that the D’Tigress team made the Olympics and been in this coming Olympics 2020.

“I’m super excited that we the D’Tigress will be there and with the ranking so far we deserve and I know that at the Olympics, we are going to shock the world.”