D’Tigers have confirmed their place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games after beating China 86-73 at the FIBA World Cup game played at the Gyangzhou Gymnasium, China.

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated national basketball team D’Tigers for a successful outing at the 2019 FIBA World, defeating China 86-73 to secure a place at the 2020 Olympics.

In a statement, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina said Buhari joined Nigerians and basketball fans the world over in celebrating the team’s victory.

The President said he congratulates the team for the energetic, resilient and skillful outing that saw them out-playing and out-pacing their opponents during the tournament, assuring the team that the country remains proud of them.

The President commended team officials and technical crew for their commitment in ensuring that D’Tigers emerged victorious with all the odds of playing against China before home fans in Guangzhou.

As the team prepares for the Tokyo Olympics, President Buhari noted that with more dedication, training and focus, D’Tigers will surprise the world.

