



Nigeria’s men’s and women’s basketball teams, D’Tigers and D’Tigress, have been drawn into groups for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The Olympic Games basketball tournament will be held from 25 July to 7 August.

The draw was held on Tuesday in Mies, Switzerland.

African women’s champions D’Tigress were drawn in Group B against powerhouse United States of America, France and Japan, while D’Tigers’ only known opponents at the moment are the Australians.

The two other teams in D’Tigers’ group will be determined by qualifying tournaments in Serbia and Croatia.





Women’s Group A has Korea, Serbia, Canada and Spain; Group C has Australia, Puerto Rico, China and Belgium.

All three of the Nigerian women’s opponents are ranked higher than D’Tigress in the toughest group of the event.

The USA are the No.1 team in the world France are No.5 and hosts Japan are 10th in the world.

Nigeria’s D’Tigress are ranked No.1 in Africa and No.14 in the world with 366 points.

In the men’s event, D’Tigers are ranked 22nd in the world and are 19 places lower than the Australians.

Nigeria’s men and women are Africa’s only representatives in basketball at the Tokyo Games.