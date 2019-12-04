<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President of FIBA Africa zone 3 Rtd Col Sam Ahmedu has advised Nigeria women basketball league champion Air warriors Basketball club of Abuja to try and ensure they make the trip for the Africa women basketball league champions cup which starts this weekend so as to prevent been slammed by FIBA Africa as talks of whether to or not to feature continue to gather pace.

Ahmedu speaking in a chat with newsmen said failure to honour the competition will attract fines and ban which wouldn’t be good enough and also clarified that First Bank basketball club would be unable to feature or take the place of Air Warriors after first bank itself had earlier passed the opportunity presented to the team to host the competition.

“It is too late because the quota for the zone is already finished, the only way First Bank could have played was if they hosted and since they didn’t host or accept NBBF’s nomination to host, so there is nothing, nothing can be done.

Air warriors will bear the heat if they don’t go but it will be cheaper for them to go than not to go. Because if they don’t go, there is going to be fines, there is going to be ban, the punishment there is better to go than not to go.”