Raptors showed their intentions very early in the game as they scored a whopping 33 points against Potters who only managed 18 points.

They were able to hold their own against a more experienced Potters side as they ended the first half 42-27 points.

The second half also took a similar pattern, 17-16, 17-25 which saw the team see out the win to the excitement of their fans.

Abel Offia scored 17 points, 2 assists, and 7 rebounds.

Akintoye Abiodun scored 16 points and 3 assists while Ebuka Innocent scored 15 points.

They will face the winner of the second semifinal game between Rivers Hoopers and Kwara Falcons.