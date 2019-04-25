<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria’s 3×3 men basketball team will play no part at the FIBA 3×3 World Cup Qualifiers 2019 in San Juan, Puerto Rico after they pulled out of the competition due to visa issues.

The Nigerian team has since been replaced by Canada for the FIBA 3×3 World Cup, according to FIBA.com.

Canada finished sixth in the last edition and they will be hoping to fare better at the tournament billed for May 4th and 5th 2019 in Puerto Rico.

Canada have been drawn in Men’s Group A alongside France, Germany and Italy and will have to finish in the top 3 to advance.

The pool winners qualify for the semi-finals. The teams ranked 2nd and 3rd will face the 3rd and 2nd in Pool B respectively.

The winners of the semi-finals will be qualified directly to the 2019 FIBA 3×3 World Cup, while the losers will play a final game for the last spot to the competition which will take place in Amsterdam, Netherlands from June 17 to 22 2019.