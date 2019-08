Defending Champions Nigeria’s D’Tigress have qualified for the semi-finals of ongoing Women’s Afrobasket tournament in Dakar, Senegal.

The Nigerian ladies defeated Democratic Republic of Congo 78-46 on Thursday during the quarter-finals match.

The team’s superlative performance and consistency of play ensured the ladies completely overwhelmed their opponents.

Ezinne Kalu, scored 17 points with 5 steals, while Victoria Macaulay and Adaora Elonu had 14 and 11 points respectively.

The team had overpowered their Cameroonian counterparts to book quarter-finals place in the tournament.