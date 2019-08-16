Defending Champions Nigeria’s D’Tigress have qualified for the semi-finals of ongoing Women’s Afrobasket tournament in Dakar, Senegal. 45

Defending Champions Nigeria’s D’Tigress have qualified for the semi-finals of ongoing Women’s Afrobasket tournament in Dakar, Senegal.

The Nigerian ladies defeated Democratic Republic of Congo 78-46 on Thursday during the quarter-finals match.

The team’s superlative performance and consistency of play ensured the ladies completely overwhelmed their opponents.

Ezinne Kalu, scored 17 points with 5 steals, while Victoria Macaulay and Adaora Elonu had 14 and 11 points respectively.

The team had overpowered their Cameroonian counterparts to book quarter-finals place in the tournament.

Defending Champions Nigeria’s D’Tigress have qualified for the semi-finals of ongoing Women’s Afrobasket tournament in Dakar, Senegal. 1

Defending Champions Nigeria’s D’Tigress have qualified for the semi-finals of ongoing Women’s Afrobasket tournament in Dakar, Senegal. 2

Defending Champions Nigeria’s D’Tigress have qualified for the semi-finals of ongoing Women’s Afrobasket tournament in Dakar, Senegal. 3

Defending Champions Nigeria’s D’Tigress have qualified for the semi-finals of ongoing Women’s Afrobasket tournament in Dakar, Senegal. 4

Defending Champions Nigeria’s D’Tigress have qualified for the semi-finals of ongoing Women’s Afrobasket tournament in Dakar, Senegal. 5

Defending Champions Nigeria’s D’Tigress have qualified for the semi-finals of ongoing Women’s Afrobasket tournament in Dakar, Senegal. 6

Defending Champions Nigeria’s D’Tigress have qualified for the semi-finals of ongoing Women’s Afrobasket tournament in Dakar, Senegal. 7

Defending Champions Nigeria’s D’Tigress have qualified for the semi-finals of ongoing Women’s Afrobasket tournament in Dakar, Senegal. 8

Defending Champions Nigeria’s D’Tigress have qualified for the semi-finals of ongoing Women’s Afrobasket tournament in Dakar, Senegal. 9

Defending Champions Nigeria’s D’Tigress have qualified for the semi-finals of ongoing Women’s Afrobasket tournament in Dakar, Senegal. 10

Defending Champions Nigeria’s D’Tigress have qualified for the semi-finals of ongoing Women’s Afrobasket tournament in Dakar, Senegal. 11

Defending Champions Nigeria’s D’Tigress have qualified for the semi-finals of ongoing Women’s Afrobasket tournament in Dakar, Senegal. 12

Defending Champions Nigeria’s D’Tigress have qualified for the semi-finals of ongoing Women’s Afrobasket tournament in Dakar, Senegal. 13

Defending Champions Nigeria’s D’Tigress have qualified for the semi-finals of ongoing Women’s Afrobasket tournament in Dakar, Senegal. 14

Defending Champions Nigeria’s D’Tigress have qualified for the semi-finals of ongoing Women’s Afrobasket tournament in Dakar, Senegal. 15

Defending Champions Nigeria’s D’Tigress have qualified for the semi-finals of ongoing Women’s Afrobasket tournament in Dakar, Senegal. 16

Defending Champions Nigeria’s D’Tigress have qualified for the semi-finals of ongoing Women’s Afrobasket tournament in Dakar, Senegal. 17

Defending Champions Nigeria’s D’Tigress have qualified for the semi-finals of ongoing Women’s Afrobasket tournament in Dakar, Senegal. 18

Defending Champions Nigeria’s D’Tigress have qualified for the semi-finals of ongoing Women’s Afrobasket tournament in Dakar, Senegal. 19

Defending Champions Nigeria’s D’Tigress have qualified for the semi-finals of ongoing Women’s Afrobasket tournament in Dakar, Senegal. 20

Defending Champions Nigeria’s D’Tigress have qualified for the semi-finals of ongoing Women’s Afrobasket tournament in Dakar, Senegal. 21

Defending Champions Nigeria’s D’Tigress have qualified for the semi-finals of ongoing Women’s Afrobasket tournament in Dakar, Senegal. 22

Defending Champions Nigeria’s D’Tigress have qualified for the semi-finals of ongoing Women’s Afrobasket tournament in Dakar, Senegal. 23

Defending Champions Nigeria’s D’Tigress have qualified for the semi-finals of ongoing Women’s Afrobasket tournament in Dakar, Senegal. 24

Defending Champions Nigeria’s D’Tigress have qualified for the semi-finals of ongoing Women’s Afrobasket tournament in Dakar, Senegal. 25

Defending Champions Nigeria’s D’Tigress have qualified for the semi-finals of ongoing Women’s Afrobasket tournament in Dakar, Senegal. 26

Defending Champions Nigeria’s D’Tigress have qualified for the semi-finals of ongoing Women’s Afrobasket tournament in Dakar, Senegal. 27

Defending Champions Nigeria’s D’Tigress have qualified for the semi-finals of ongoing Women’s Afrobasket tournament in Dakar, Senegal. 28

Defending Champions Nigeria’s D’Tigress have qualified for the semi-finals of ongoing Women’s Afrobasket tournament in Dakar, Senegal. 29

Defending Champions Nigeria’s D’Tigress have qualified for the semi-finals of ongoing Women’s Afrobasket tournament in Dakar, Senegal. 30

Defending Champions Nigeria’s D’Tigress have qualified for the semi-finals of ongoing Women’s Afrobasket tournament in Dakar, Senegal. 31

Defending Champions Nigeria’s D’Tigress have qualified for the semi-finals of ongoing Women’s Afrobasket tournament in Dakar, Senegal. 32

Defending Champions Nigeria’s D’Tigress have qualified for the semi-finals of ongoing Women’s Afrobasket tournament in Dakar, Senegal. 33

Defending Champions Nigeria’s D’Tigress have qualified for the semi-finals of ongoing Women’s Afrobasket tournament in Dakar, Senegal. 34

Defending Champions Nigeria’s D’Tigress have qualified for the semi-finals of ongoing Women’s Afrobasket tournament in Dakar, Senegal. 35

Defending Champions Nigeria’s D’Tigress have qualified for the semi-finals of ongoing Women’s Afrobasket tournament in Dakar, Senegal. 36

Defending Champions Nigeria’s D’Tigress have qualified for the semi-finals of ongoing Women’s Afrobasket tournament in Dakar, Senegal. 37

Defending Champions Nigeria’s D’Tigress have qualified for the semi-finals of ongoing Women’s Afrobasket tournament in Dakar, Senegal. 38

Defending Champions Nigeria’s D’Tigress have qualified for the semi-finals of ongoing Women’s Afrobasket tournament in Dakar, Senegal. 39

Defending Champions Nigeria’s D’Tigress have qualified for the semi-finals of ongoing Women’s Afrobasket tournament in Dakar, Senegal. 40

Defending Champions Nigeria’s D’Tigress have qualified for the semi-finals of ongoing Women’s Afrobasket tournament in Dakar, Senegal. 41

Defending Champions Nigeria’s D’Tigress have qualified for the semi-finals of ongoing Women’s Afrobasket tournament in Dakar, Senegal. 42

Defending Champions Nigeria’s D’Tigress have qualified for the semi-finals of ongoing Women’s Afrobasket tournament in Dakar, Senegal. 43

Defending Champions Nigeria’s D’Tigress have qualified for the semi-finals of ongoing Women’s Afrobasket tournament in Dakar, Senegal. 44

Defending Champions Nigeria’s D’Tigress have qualified for the semi-finals of ongoing Women’s Afrobasket tournament in Dakar, Senegal. 45

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories