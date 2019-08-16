<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Defending Champions Nigeria’s D’Tigress have qualified for the semi-finals of ongoing Women’s Afrobasket tournament in Dakar, Senegal.

The Nigerian ladies defeated Democratic Republic of Congo 78-46 on Thursday during the quarter-finals match.

The team’s superlative performance and consistency of play ensured the ladies completely overwhelmed their opponents.

Ezinne Kalu, scored 17 points with 5 steals, while Victoria Macaulay and Adaora Elonu had 14 and 11 points respectively.

The team had overpowered their Cameroonian counterparts to book quarter-finals place in the tournament.