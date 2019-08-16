Defending Champions Nigeria’s D’Tigress have qualified for the semi-finals of ongoing Women’s Afrobasket tournament in Dakar, Senegal.
The Nigerian ladies defeated Democratic Republic of Congo 78-46 on Thursday during the quarter-finals match.
The team’s superlative performance and consistency of play ensured the ladies completely overwhelmed their opponents.
Ezinne Kalu, scored 17 points with 5 steals, while Victoria Macaulay and Adaora Elonu had 14 and 11 points respectively.
The team had overpowered their Cameroonian counterparts to book quarter-finals place in the tournament.
