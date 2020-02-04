<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Assistant coach of Nigeria’s women national basketball team D’Tigress Peter Ahmedu has stated that players of the women national team will not be allowed to underrate their Mozambican counterpart ahead of the fast approaching Olympics qualifying tournament in Belgrade, Serbia which begins on Thursday 6th February 2020.

Ahmedu speaking with newsmen said the Mozambicans have as much chance as any other country in the Olympic qualifying tournament and will not be taken lightly by Nigeria’s D’Tigress despite having enjoyed supremacy over the Mozambicans.





“It will not be easy for anyone and we won’t underrate Mozambique despite the fact that we have beaten them a couple of times. It is tougher playing against such opposition that you have beaten in the last three meetings because it’s a case of taking a horse to the river, you can’t force the horse to drink.

They wouldn’t want to get beaten again hence a tough match for Nigeria.”