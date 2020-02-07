<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Assistant coach of Nigeria’s women national basketball team Peter Ahmedu has concluded that Nigeria is in already with a qualification spot for the women basketball event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games following Thursday’s 85 – 51 victory over Mozambique in the team’s Olympic qualifying tournament opener.

Ahmedu speaking with newsme hailed the team for the win recorded and said there is no stopping the D’Tigress from picking the ticket to the Olympics after winning by 34 points with two ticket in the group where USA already through a spot at the Olympics as world champion leaving 2nd and 3rd spot available for qualification in the group.





Mozambique will have to beat USA or Serbia and hope Nigeria loses by huge point to finish above Nigeria.

“The win is a great one and there is joy in the camp of the Tigress because the win came at the right time and this has also qualified the team for the Tokyo Olympic games 2020. So it’s a thing of joy and happiness.

For Mozambique to beat any of these two other countries with the game we have seen so far, it’s going to be tough and that’s why I conclude that we have qualified for the Olympics.”