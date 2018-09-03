Head coach of D’Tigress, Otis Hughley, believes his team is still work in progress despite a massive 133 points to 33 victory against a selected women’s side.

Speaking after their test match played on Sunday at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Lagos, Hughley said he is not carried away by the final result because his team can still get better.

The former assistant coach of Sacramento Kings revealed that the game gave the team an opportunity to notice some lapses as they continue their preparation for the 2018 FIBA Women’s World Cup in Tenerife, Spain.

He said: “There are still a lot of things to work on.

“The practice session is just revelatory.

“It revealed the things that we need to look at and fix and when we go back to practice, we will take our time.

“We will fix it in part and put it together and fix it as a whole.”

Having been with the team for some weeks, Hughley applauded the girls for the vast improvement and their ability to listen and implement his tactical and technical instructions.

He said the team, poised to make its World Cup appearance since 2006, is on a slow but steady rise.

He assured that the current African Champions will be in good shape before their first game against Turkey.

Nigeria is in group B alongside Turkey, Australia and Argentina.