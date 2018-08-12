Former Perfumerias Avenida Salamanca of Spain player, Adaora Elonu was announced the Captain of the Nigeria senior women’s basketball team ahead of the 2018 FIBA World Cup holding in Spain.

The appointment of Elonu, who recently got signed by WNBA side, Atlanta Dreams, was announced by D’Tigress new coach, Otis Hughes.

Otis said the decision was taken in the best interest of the team ahead of the championship.

He expressed the belief that Elonu’s maturity and experience would serve the team well on and off the court.

Elonu replaces the duo of Aisha Mohammed and Kalu Ezinne-Phelps who captained the team to the 2017 Afrobasket win in Mali.

The Shooting Forward’s appointment was applauded by the players who pledged their total support.

Elonu, one of the most experienced and oldest members of the national team was part of the 2015 Afrobasket bronze medal winning team.

In the competition, she was voted as one of the competition’s best five players.

She was also in the Nigerian side that won gold at the Afrobasket 2017 championship in Mali.

She averaged 9.1 points per game and was the team’s highest with 3.9 assists.